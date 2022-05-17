Barclays Downgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Underweight

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

AVYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of AVYA opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

