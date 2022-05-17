Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.