Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 760.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 760.40 ($9.37).

BDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.63) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.99) to GBX 790 ($9.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 487.30 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.43. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.60 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 778.60 ($9.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

