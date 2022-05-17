Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Baudax Bio stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $32.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

