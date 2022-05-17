Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Baxter International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.