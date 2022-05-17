Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.
Shares of BAX opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.
In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Baxter International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.