Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.13 ($107.42).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($102.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($96.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €77.66 ($80.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($104.60).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.