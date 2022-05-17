Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($115.63) to €107.00 ($111.46) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($140.63) to €130.00 ($135.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.