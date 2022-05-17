Bellway p.l.c. (BWY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 45 on July 1st

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,334 ($28.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,556.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,892.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,212 ($27.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,712 ($45.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.61) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($53.99) to GBX 3,390 ($41.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($52.14) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 3,660 ($45.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($42.17) to GBX 3,289 ($40.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,847.10 ($47.42).

In other news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.37) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($627,465.48).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

