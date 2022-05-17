Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,248,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 3,983,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,483.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

