Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benson Hill updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BHIL stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.