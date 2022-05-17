Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.23 ($24.20).

Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.17 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €16.37 ($17.05). The stock had a trading volume of 298,623 shares. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a one year high of €20.14 ($20.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.63.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

