Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €40.00 Price Target

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR S92 traded up €3.24 ($3.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.18 ($44.98). 100,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.29. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €25.10 ($26.15) and a twelve month high of €50.90 ($53.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

