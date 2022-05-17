Berenberg Bank Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($18.75) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

SAF-Holland stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €7.53 ($7.84). The stock had a trading volume of 194,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The stock has a market cap of $341.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.31. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of €14.20 ($14.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.40.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

