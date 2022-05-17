Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

