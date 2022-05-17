Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) CEO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) CEO Scott Lerner acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at $54,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,914. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Better Choice (Get Rating)
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
