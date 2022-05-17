Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) CEO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) CEO Scott Lerner acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at $54,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,914. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Better Choice by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.