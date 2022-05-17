Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Michael Young Acquires 7,000 Shares

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) Director Michael Young purchased 7,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,210.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 7,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 56.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,213 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 1,366.9% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,872,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,696 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 5.3% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 117.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

