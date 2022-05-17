Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $27.24 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $24,363,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

