BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Acquires A$34,974.12 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$45.48 ($31.80) per share, with a total value of A$34,974.12 ($24,457.43).

Michelle Hinchliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BHP Group alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Michelle Hinchliffe bought 7,739 shares of BHP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$47.47 ($33.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$367,370.33 ($256,902.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 27th were given a $2.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Interim dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.38%.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.