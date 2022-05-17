BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Acquires A$34,974.12 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$45.48 ($31.80) per share, with a total value of A$34,974.12 ($24,457.43).
Michelle Hinchliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Michelle Hinchliffe bought 7,739 shares of BHP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$47.47 ($33.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$367,370.33 ($256,902.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
