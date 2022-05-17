BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.55).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,598 ($32.03) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,754.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,430.59. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48). The firm has a market cap of £131.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

