Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Lowered to “C-” at TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BH.A opened at $715.07 on Friday. Biglari has a 12-month low of $250.50 and a 12-month high of $674.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $724.25 and a 200-day moving average of $701.93.
Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)
