Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Lowered to “C-” at TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BH.A opened at $715.07 on Friday. Biglari has a 12-month low of $250.50 and a 12-month high of $674.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $724.25 and a 200-day moving average of $701.93.

Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

