Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $134.50 on Monday. Biglari has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $188.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Biglari by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

