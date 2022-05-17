Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE BH opened at $134.50 on Monday. Biglari has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $188.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.
About Biglari (Get Rating)
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
