Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research cut their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $109.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 103.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 65.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

