BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (Get Rating)

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.