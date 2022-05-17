BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

