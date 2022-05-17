Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 700,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

TECH stock opened at $362.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.98. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

