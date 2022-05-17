BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $3.76 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

