Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 336.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 190,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 25.4% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 844,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

