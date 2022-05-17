BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Purchases A$14,978.72 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) Clarke bought 8,837 shares of BKI Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$14,978.72 ($10,474.63).

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

