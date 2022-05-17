BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Buys £26,460 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) insider Peter Baxter bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($32,618.34).

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.46) on Tuesday. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 429.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 732 ($9.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of £453.19 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 513.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

