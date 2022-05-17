Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in April

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSTF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Blackstone Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
