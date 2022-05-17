Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of BCSAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

