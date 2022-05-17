Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BSFC opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Star Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.
