Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS BSFC opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.