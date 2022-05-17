bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. bluebird bio has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 573,073 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 71.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 519,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 216,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

