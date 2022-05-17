Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the highest is ($1.86). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($1.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.09) to ($7.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($5.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

