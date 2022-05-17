B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.