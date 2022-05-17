BMO Capital Markets Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $249.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $176.06 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $168.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,760.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

