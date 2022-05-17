BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($65.63) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($60.42) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €52.31 ($54.49). 2,924,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.72 and its 200-day moving average is €56.73. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.