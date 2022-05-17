Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 214.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,093. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 915,494 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 512,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 271,594 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

