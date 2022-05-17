Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 214.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of BOLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,093. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.