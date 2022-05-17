Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of BOOT opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

