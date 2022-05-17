Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
Shares of BOOT opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
