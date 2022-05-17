Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

