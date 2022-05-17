Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.