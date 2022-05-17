BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $45.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

