Boston Pizza Royalties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.