Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.98.
NYSE BSX opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,374 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
