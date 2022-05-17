Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.98.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,374 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

