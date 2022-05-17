Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 523.0 days.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.50) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($50.00) to €47.00 ($48.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

