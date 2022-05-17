Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Bowlero alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

BOWL opened at $10.60 on Monday. Bowlero has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $4,059,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $23,177,000.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowlero (BOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.