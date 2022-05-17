Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BOXL stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,151,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

