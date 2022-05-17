bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Brokerages

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ING Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.66) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.38) to €8.50 ($8.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

BPOSY stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

bpost NV/SA ( OTCMKTS:BPOSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 31.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that bpost NV/SA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3365 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.