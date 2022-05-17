Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

